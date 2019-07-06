Home

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
Judith LONG


1942 - 2019
Judith LONG Obituary
LONG, Judith L. Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 26, 1942 the daughter of Burman and Sybil (Buttery) York. On June 11, 1960 in Hamilton she married Tom Long. Judith was employed at Pierre Frozen Foods, retiring in 2001. She attended the Celebration of Praise Worship Center. Judith is survived by her husband of fifty-nine years, Tom Long; two children, Tommy (Michelle) Long and Jody (Anita) Long-Dehner; her loving dog, Reily; and numerous friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Rick Witt of Faith Pentecostal Church officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on July 6, 2019
