Judith LONG

LONG, Judith L. "Judy" Judith L. Long "Judy", 86, of Miamisburg, passed away August 31, 2020. She was born March 18, 1934, in Shelbyville, Indiana, to the late Milton and Geneva (Williams) Parkhurst. Judy retired after 34 years of teaching at Miamisburg Elementary School. She touched many lives and was very beloved by the children she taught, as well as the community. Judy was a very giving, loving and positive person and was dedicated to caring for her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard "Dicky". Judy is survived by her sons, Chris and Mike; grandchildren, Lindsey, Martha, Brenda, Michael and Jacque; great-grandchildren, Ora, Avi, Jhon, Richard, Andrei, Michael, and Micaellah; 2 brothers, Jim and Dave (Nancy) and many other relatives and friends. A private ceremony will be held for the family. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com

