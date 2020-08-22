1/1
Judith LOVELESS
LOVELESS, Judith Ann Age 77, of South Charleston and Springfield, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Judy was born July 18, 1943, to the late Dee and Ruby (McCormick) Dillard. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, William (Bill) Loveless; and siblings, Ester, Ruth, and Jim. Judy is survived by her son, Brian (Genie) Loveless; granddaughters, Morgan and Makenna Loveless; several nieces and nephews, and numerous dear friends. A private family gathering will be held to honor Judy. She will be buried next to her husband at Vernon- Asbury Cemetery, Pleasant Township. Care entrusted to INGLING, WILLIAMS & LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, South Charleston. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.


Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 22, 2020.
