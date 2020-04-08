Home

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Judith MEES


1954 - 2020
Judith MEES Obituary
MEES (nee Weidle), Judith Ann Age 65 of Oxford passed away at home April 5, 2020. Born May 11, 1954 in Excello, OH. Self described as a "horrible, mean, nasty woman.." she in fact exuded love and compassion to all. Judy enjoyed the company of her family members, pets and loved to "boogie". Judith was preceded in death by her parents Leroy "Jake" and Joan (Rader) Weidle and brother Kenneth Weidle. She is survived by her husband Erich Mees; son Christopher (Beth) Mees and daughters Corinne, Samantha and Jessica Mees; grandchildren Michael, Alyssa, Lucas and her brother Richard Weidle. Memorial service to be postponed until the current public health crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers please donate to the cause of your choice in her memory. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2020
