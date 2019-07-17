Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
(937) 427-1361
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
2300 S. Smithville Rd
View Map
Judith MICHAEL Obituary
MICHAEL (Thomeczek), Judith L. "Judi" 80, of Beavercreek, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents Armella and Eugene Thomeczek, 5 brothers and 1 nephew. She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Mark) Sims of Centerville, son Tony (Tonya) Michael of Beavercreek; 2 brothers, 5 sisters; grandchildren Michael (Jenn) Janowiecki, Kevin (Kendra) Janowiecki, Scott Janowiecki, Melinda (Travis) Trentman, Emily (Mark) Hutmacher, Harper and Gannon Sims; 7 great-grandchildren. Judi was involved in the local real estate community for 30 years and worked many years for Big Hill Realty. She was involved in numerous charity events in the Dayton area. Family will receive friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd at Grange Hall Rd from 4-7 PM Thursday, July 18, 2019 where a prayer service will be held 9:30 AM Friday. A mass of Christian Burial will be 10 AM Friday, July 19, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 17, 2019
