MILLER (Moon), Judith Ann 71, of Middletown, Ohio passed away Wednesday July 31,2019 at her home in Zephyrhills, Florida. She was born April 21,1948 to the late Burt and Eva Lucille Moon. She married Anthony E. Miller who proceeded her in death in June 2005 after many wonderful years of marriage and raising 2 loving sons. Those left to cherish her memory are her special companion of many years Chuck Lemos and her loving sons James (Valerie) Miller of Middletown, Ohio and Anthony (Brandy) Miller of Olympia, Ky. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren James K., Garrett (Marissa), Kaitlyn, Temberlin, Gregory, Shaylin, Jayden, Taliyah, Talon, Sage, Keira and one great grandchild Kaleb. She also leaves behind her loving siblings Dale (Ora Jean) Moon, Aledra Fleming, Margaret (Steve) Wallace, and Mark Moon as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, The Meadowlawn Gang as well as many other special friends who she cherished every moment with. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will take place on Friday Aug. 30,2019 at 5:00 P.M. at Poasttown First Church of God with Pastor Kevin Beck and Reverend James Dalton officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends in the Fellowship Hall immediately following services.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 25, 2019