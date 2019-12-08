|
MONTGOMERY, Judith A. "Judy" Age 78 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at her home. She was born on October 30, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Edward M. "Pawp" & Frances M. "Mimi" (Billingsley) Hale. Mrs. Montgomery was a Court Stenographer for Dayton Municipal Courts, an employee of Huffy Bicycle Corp., Secretary for the former First Presbyterian Church of West Carrollton; she worked for United Rehabilitation Services and was also the Secretary for Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a member of the former First Presbyterian Church and a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband Lewis D. Montgomery on October 2, 2006. She is survived by her son Darren Montgomery, her daughter Dana Sewell and husband Jay, her sister Dixie Baker and husband Bill, 5 grandchildren Madeline Sewell, Alexander Montgomery, Jacob Sewell, Austin Sewell, and Abigail Montgomery, niece Colleen Jacobs and husband Steve, nephews Rick Baker and wife Rebecca, devoted companion Lane Meyers, as well as other family members and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Memorial United Methodist Church, 26 N. Locust St., West Carrollton with Pastor Ted Zabel officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) at the church on Saturday. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to in Judy's memory. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. www.swartfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019