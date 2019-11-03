|
MYERS, Judith Ann "Judy" 82, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday October 30, 2019 at . She was born November 1, 1936 in Miamisburg, Ohio, the daughter of John Henry and Lila (Heistand) Wantz. She loved to travel, was an animal lover, good bowler and golfer. Judy was a 1954 graduate of Miamisburg High School. She enjoyed going out to dinner every month with a group of friends from school. She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years Dick Myers; son Kyle (Cindy) Myers; brother Jerry Wantz; several nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law Norbert (Jeanine) Myers, Herman (Sandra) Myers and Lloyd (Linda) Myers; sister-in-law Barbara Myers. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Wantz, brothers-in-law Donnie Myers and Carroll Myers; and sister-in-law, Faye Leeson. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday November 4, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm in GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Humane Society. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019