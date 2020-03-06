Home

PADGETT, Judith Ann "Judy" Age 75, of Dayton went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Judy was born in Dayton on November 1, 1944 to the late Walter Jr. & Ellen (Schelenz) Harlow. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Damon Padgett. She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Eric) Kuzminski; grandchildren, Tara Guy, Alisa Kuzminski and Kayla Kuzminski; great-grandson, Raymond Guy; and sisters, Sandra (Dennis) Clark, Monica Lackey and Mary (Ron) Lawson. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the VFW Post 2800, 808 Highridge Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 6, 2020
