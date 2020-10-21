Judith A. Patrick, 81, of Middletown, received her wings on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler &Warren Counties. She was born in Middletown on December 4, 1938, to parents, Richard and Virginia (Brown) Gray. Judy had worked for First Financial Bank. She was a member of the Sons of Italy. Judy was dedicated to her family and will be greatly missed by her daughter, Jennifer L. (William) Becker; brother, Richard (Carolyn) Gray; sister-in-law, Sandy (Tony) Donisi; grandchildren, Melissa Kennard, Matt (Renee) Becker & Julie (Tyler) Talkington; great-grandchildren, Alexis Kennard, McKinnan Kennard, Bryce Becker & Lyla Becker; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hisey & Ayden Keith; and numerous nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bing B. Patrick; and parents. Funeral Service will be Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr.,Middletown, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at



