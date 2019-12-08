|
POOL, Judith Louise Born March 10th, 1938 to George and Thelma Zitter formerly of Dayton, Ohio, preceded in death by her parents, sister Carol Anne Tate, and her grandson Michael. Judy passed away peacefully with her husband, Bill by her side. She graduated from Oakwood High School and attended Bowling Green State University Secretary to her husband's insurance agencies. Worked at Preble County Children's Home for several years, was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, and attended Methodist Sunday School. She enjoyed people, gardening and especially caring for her Scottie dogs, Annie and Wooster. Judy is survived by her husband Bill with whom she was married for 61 years, and her sons Todd and his wife Cynthia of Middletown, Ohio, Brian and his wife Beth of Eaton, Ohio, and daughter Traci and her husband Rob, of Duxbury, Mass. She was a cookie baking, caramel popcorn making loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren, all of whom will miss her very much. Also, survived by five nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Celebrate Judy's life by donating to the Scottish Terrier Club of Greater Dayton.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 8, 2019