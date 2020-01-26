|
PORTER (nee Markley), Judith Ann Born September 6, 1928 deceased January 16, 2020 preceded in death by parents Homer and Dorothy Markley, beloved husband Dale Porter, M.D., beloved children Susan Hermann and Thomas Dale Porter. Survived by daughters Cindy Jacobs, Lisa Plattenburg (Jamie), son Scott Porter, sister Susan Fornshell, grandchildren Brooke Hermann, Micaela Heughlin (Joey), Alea Feeley (Frank), Leslie Jacobs (Chris), Daniel Jacobs (Kate), great-grandchildren Sydney and Brady Farrar, Anistyn and Reed Heughlin, Jacoby, Lila, Lena Feeley, Teddie Toole, Ellie, and loving nieces. Private family services are in the care of Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020