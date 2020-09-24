1/
Judith PRESSLER
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRESSLER, Judith P. "Judy" Judith P. "Judy" Pressler, 77, of Middletown, died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at her home. She was born in Middletown on December 7, 1942, to parents, Arvel and Nancy (Wells) Hampton. Judy devoted her time to making a loving home for her family. She was a member of Holy Family Parish - St. John's Church. Mrs. Pressler is survived by her husband, Frank Pressler; son, Kevin (Sara) Pressler; daughter, Amy (Steve) McKiddy; sisters, Faye Smith & Vivian James; brother-in-law, Byron (Trudy) Ashbrook; and grandchildren, Sophie & Riley Pressler, Andrew & Benjamin McKiddy. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Phyllis Norman, Pauline Kilber & Jean Larson. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 25, 2020, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. With COVID guidelines in place, we will be requiring masks to be worn and social distancing observed. If not comfortable attending mass, you are welcome to sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com. Entombment will follow at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, c/o Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish - St. John Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved