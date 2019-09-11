|
RADFORD, Judith Ann Age 77, died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, of diabetes and related causes. Born September 14, 1941. Judy was the first child of Lorraine Radford (Denny) and Lem Radford. Her birthplace was Irvine, KY., Estill County. She is survived by children, Marsha, Richard, Melissa, & Stefanie; many grandchildren and great -grandchildren; brother Bill and numerous cousins. Preceding her in death are both parents, son Woody, daughter Teresa, second husband Earl, sister Pamela. Judy will be missed by many. Arrangements by W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory. No public services were held. Finally, to the staff at , you were warm, compassionate and kind to Judy in her final days. Thank you ALL so much.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019