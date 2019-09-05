|
RAMLOW, Judith D. Age 81, of Beavercreek passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born in Osborn, Ohio on March 6, 1938, the daughter of George William and Helen Jeanette (Esterline) Bittle, who preceded her in death. Judith is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Virgil L. Ramlow; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lori and Kurt Purdin, Amy and Bob Stewart; her sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Frank Fiori; four grandchildren, Lauren and Hannah Purdin, Alex and Justin Stewart. She was a longtime and active member of Hawker United Church of Christ. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at the Hawker United Church of Christ, 1617 N. Longview Street, Beavercreek with Reverend David Williamson officiating. Interment will follow in Byron Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. If desired, contributions in memory of Judith may be made to Hawker United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019