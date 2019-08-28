Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith REED
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith REED

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith REED Obituary
REED, Judith V. Of Dayton was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, August 25, 2019, by her mom Rosemary Dolle and dad Paul Dolle. Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 41 years, Tom, children Vicki O'Reilly (Tim), Connie Nichols, Doug Tobias, Kim Quillen (Tom), Kelly Quillen, beloved furbaby Shiloh, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brothers Jack Dolle (Geraldine), Jerry Dolle (Maney), special niece JoAnn Pennington, much-loved best friend Wanda Thompson and a host of family and friends. Retired from Dayton Public Schools. Judy loved monthly roundups, poker nights with the family, time spent at home with Tom and Shiloh. Judy was sassy, quick-witted, strong, and loved her family immensely. She will be greatly missed. Truly one of a kind. We love you. Per Judy's wishes, there won't be a memorial service. A celebration of life gathering to be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.