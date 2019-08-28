|
REED, Judith V. Of Dayton was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, August 25, 2019, by her mom Rosemary Dolle and dad Paul Dolle. Judy leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 41 years, Tom, children Vicki O'Reilly (Tim), Connie Nichols, Doug Tobias, Kim Quillen (Tom), Kelly Quillen, beloved furbaby Shiloh, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brothers Jack Dolle (Geraldine), Jerry Dolle (Maney), special niece JoAnn Pennington, much-loved best friend Wanda Thompson and a host of family and friends. Retired from Dayton Public Schools. Judy loved monthly roundups, poker nights with the family, time spent at home with Tom and Shiloh. Judy was sassy, quick-witted, strong, and loved her family immensely. She will be greatly missed. Truly one of a kind. We love you. Per Judy's wishes, there won't be a memorial service. A celebration of life gathering to be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019