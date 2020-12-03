1/
Judith ROHR
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROHR, Judith Ann "Judy"

Age 76 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born August 21, 1944, in Dayton to the late Harry and Ethel Reeder. Judy retired from Van Dyne Crotty after many years. In addition to her

parents, Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Rohr; stepson, Rick Rohr; siblings, Harry Edward Reeder, Jr., John Reeder and Carolyn Jane Rhoads. Judy will be missed by her sisters, Bonnie Barnes and Sue (Bruce) Rinehart; stepchildren, Rebecca Jordan, Michael (Frieda) Rohr, Christina Spindler, Phillip Rohr, Joe Rohr and Kathy Grissom; and nieces, Holly and Heather. Visitation will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. A procession will leave the funeral home at 1:45 p.m. to Union Cemetery, Newton Twp. for a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. The state of Ohio is under a mandatory mask mandate. Masks must be worn in all public places. To share a memory of Judy or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Funeral
01:45 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved