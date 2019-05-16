ROLLINS, Judith Linda "Judy" 73, formerly of Springfield, passed away May 13, 2019 in Southwest General Medial Center, Middleburg, Heights, Ohio. She was born August 4, 1945 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Roger and Mary (Browning) Rumery. Judy loved to watch television and spend time with her loving family. She had been employed at Community Hospital in the Medial Records Department and was a graduate of Springfield South High School. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law: Lisa and Brian Dudley, Berea, Ohio, with home she made her home, two grandchildren; Brice Dudley and Tanette Dudley, two great grandchildren; Vanessa Dudley and Alyssa Dudley, one sister; Janet Smith, Crystal Lake, IL and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three brothers; Charles Rumery, Robert Rumery and Bruce Rumery, one sister; Eleanor Knepp and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM Saturday in the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary