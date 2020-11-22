ROTH (Kirst), Judith A.
Passed away on Thursday,
November 19, 2020, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Judy was born on August 14, 1944, to Edward and Jean Kirst in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Judy is survived by her loving husband, Robert F. Roth of 54 years; sister-in-law Sharon
(Larry) Davis, sister-in-law
Michelle (Douglas) Guernsey as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly. She never missed an opportunity to send a card for birthdays and every holiday which was something that we all looked forward to. Her laugh could light up a room and will be missed tremendously.
Judy retired from the National Cash Register Company (NCR) after 37 years of service and worked seasonally for H&R Block for the past 10 years. Judy, with her husband Bob, were active members of the P.R.O.M.I.S.E.S. group out of Middletown, Ohio. They took several trips with this group to Japan and hosted an exchange student from Japan for a year study at Springboro High School. They were also active members of the National Campers and Hikers Association with the state of Ohio and the Gophers Camping Club for many years and later just enjoyed traveling and visiting many sites of interest.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St Mary's of Assumption
Catholic Church in Springboro, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10 - 10:30 AM at the church prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
in her name. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.