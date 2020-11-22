1/1
Judith ROTH
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROTH (Kirst), Judith A.

Passed away on Thursday,

November 19, 2020, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Judy was born on August 14, 1944, to Edward and Jean Kirst in Dayton, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Judy is survived by her loving husband, Robert F. Roth of 54 years; sister-in-law Sharon

(Larry) Davis, sister-in-law

Michelle (Douglas) Guernsey as well as many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly. She never missed an opportunity to send a card for birthdays and every holiday which was something that we all looked forward to. Her laugh could light up a room and will be missed tremendously.

Judy retired from the National Cash Register Company (NCR) after 37 years of service and worked seasonally for H&R Block for the past 10 years. Judy, with her husband Bob, were active members of the P.R.O.M.I.S.E.S. group out of Middletown, Ohio. They took several trips with this group to Japan and hosted an exchange student from Japan for a year study at Springboro High School. They were also active members of the National Campers and Hikers Association with the state of Ohio and the Gophers Camping Club for many years and later just enjoyed traveling and visiting many sites of interest.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at St Mary's of Assumption

Catholic Church in Springboro, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 10 - 10:30 AM at the church prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association in her name. Arrangements entrusted to The Westbrock Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 10:30 AM
St Mary's of Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St Mary's of Assumption Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Westbrock Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved