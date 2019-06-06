Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
RUF, Judith Ann 77, of Springfield, passed away June 4, 2019 in Villa Springfield, She was born February 11, 1942 in Springfield, the daughter of Isaac Edmond and Ann Margaret (Kelly) Hartley. Mrs. Ruf was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She enjoyed playing bingo and spending quality time with her loving family. Judith had been employed at Meijer's. Survivors include four daughters; Linda (Chris) Clark and Teresa Worthington, Springfield, Kim Ruf, Columbus and Mary Watkins, Springfield, 11 grandchildren; Chris and Matt Clark, Steven and David Worthington, Lisa, Melissa and Billy Leece, Shawn Ruf, John, Brittany and Stephanie Watkins, 17 great grandchildren, one sister; Mary (Larry) Cogan, Tremont City and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a grandson; Marshall Diffendal, three brothers; Joe and Edmond Hartley and Roger Kelly and her parents. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM until 5:00PM Sunday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 5:00PM Sunday with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 6, 2019
