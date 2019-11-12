Home

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 895-5412
SCALF, Judith A. Scalf "Judy" Age 79 of Ross Township, passed away at UC Medical Center on November 9, 2019. Judy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on May 7, 1940 to John Howard Flick and Rachel (Moore) Flick. She married John D. Scalf on January 20, 1961 in Hamilton, Ohio. She enjoyed spending time with her very loved children, grandchildren and friends, and spoiling her neighbor's cat, Tom. Judy was active in her community by volunteering at The Salvation Army, Pathway to Hope Pregnancy Center, and many various ministries within her church, The First Baptist Church of Ross. Judy is survived by her three children, Kevin (Jennifer) Scalf, of West Chester; Dawn (Tony) Little of Eaton; and Jodi (Alan) Tillery of Ross. She has five grandchildren: Julie Marie Scalf, Allie Little, Matthew Scalf, Megan Little, and Leah (Michael) Campbell. She is also survived by a brother-in-law, Clifford Griffith, and sister-in-law, Myra Jean Flick; along with many other nieces and nephews. Judy was proceeded in death by her husband, John D. Scalf, her parents, Howard and Rachel Flick, her siblings, Howard Flick, Bob (Helen) Flick, and Joyce (Keith) Van Hook. The funeral service will be held at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Jim Miller of The First Baptist Church of Ross officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 12, 2019
