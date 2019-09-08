|
SCHERER (Shatto), Judith Ellen 77, a resident of Ocala, FL, formerly of Springfield, OH. passed away unexpectedly August 9, 2019. She was born May 8, 1942 in Springfield, OH. The daughter of Wilbur (Gene) and Mildred (Millie) Shatto. Judy was a retired nurse and lab tech. She enjoyed working with arts and crafts and making her own designs. Survivors include 1 brother: Jim (Denise) of AZ, sisters: Betsy and Ginger of FL, Linda and Karen of Springfield. 4 children: Penny, Lori, Jim and Pam, many nieces and nephews, and special friends Brenda and Alexis. She was proceeded in death by her parents.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 8, 2019