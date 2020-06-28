Judith SCHIML

SCHIML, Judith Ann "Judie" Age 72, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born on October 3, 1947. Preceded in death by her parents, James P. and Mary I. (Horvath) Schiml, Sr. Survived by her siblings, Cecilia (Harry) Mushenheim, James P. (Cheryl) Schiml, Jr., and Nancy (Bobby) Terrell. She was a graduate of Julienne High School, class of 1965. Judie was sweet-tempered, kind, and generous to all. Family and friends were important to her and she loved animals, especially dogs and cats: fondly remembering her dog, Candy and the stray 3-legged cat and her buddy that she took in, naming them Abby and Isabelle. Judie loved ice cream, popcorn, playing Bingo, collecting books, shopping at thrift stores, and playing the lottery. She enjoyed listening to music, her favorites being Neil Diamond, Andrea Bocelli and Josh Groban. She retired after working for 45 years, weathering several layoffs and plant closings: starting at McCall's (later Dayton Press) in the bindery, Marriott Hotel (housekeeping), Drury Printing (bindery), and C & O Printing (bindery). Judie had planned to donate her body to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program; however, the pandemic prevented it. Westbrock Funeral Home on Wayne Avenue will handle her cremation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 1 at 10:00 AM (830 Bowen Street, Dayton, OH 45410). Her ashes will be placed in Calvary Cemetery. Judie's family wishes to thank the nurses and aides from Vitas Hospice and Blackstone Home Health Care for their kind assistance and compassionate care of our sister as her life's journey was ending. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Judie's memory to promote research on Parkinson's disease or to support a local humane society would be very appropriate. Judie will be greatly missed and so lovingly remembered.



