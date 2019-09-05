|
SCOTT (Harrington), Judith "Judy" Of Monticello, Illinois, was welcomed into God's Kingdom on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at age 74, surrounded by her loving family. After graduating from the University of Dayton, Judy married her life's love and partner, Kenneth Scott, in November of 1972. She enjoyed seven years as a schoolteacher at St. Charles Borromeo School in Kettering, Ohio, before dedicating her time to raising their daughters Jennifer (Kyle) Snyder, Lisa (Jeff) Hallo, and Kara (Dan) Ball. Beloved "Na" to her grandchildren Morgan, Jake, Cooper, Ashlyn, Bridger, Katelyn and Lizzy, she is survived by her husband of 47 years, daughters, sons-in-law, brother Jack (Connie) Harrington, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other loving family members. She joins those in Heaven who have preceded her in death, including her parents John and Bernice (Morris), and sisters Margaret and Mary. Judy was devoted to her God and family. Every year, the family enjoyed taking summer vacations to Hilton Head Island and Destin, and they often got together for cookouts. She also enjoyed going out to lunch with her friends, cheering on the UD Flyers, and loved doing crafts, reading, gardening, playing games and watching movies with her grandkids. She will be missed dearly by all who loved her. Visitation will be Friday, September 6th from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home (5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday at St. Charles Borromeo Parish (4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, OH). Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to one of the causes Judy was most passionate about, including , The , The or a .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019