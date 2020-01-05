|
TARDIFF, Judith Ann Age 77 of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Miko. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Tardiff; grandson, Luke; brothers, Joe, Jerry, Robert, and John Miko; and a sister, Mary Diaz. Judith was a graduate of Kiser High School and retired from Wilcon Corporation. Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at the St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Inurnment Calvary Cemetery. Contributions may be made to s Project. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020