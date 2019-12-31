Home

TAYLOR (Craig), Judith D. "Judy" Age 76, of Springboro, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Judy was born in Preble County, Ohio on October 23, 1943. Preceded in death by her father, Warren & mother, Imogene. Survived by her loving husband, David; children, Craig (Debbie), Lisa, Leslie (Al), Sonya (Tomi), Betsy (Dan); 11 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Barb (Charles) Hoover; brothers, Larry (Linda) Craig and Rick (Charlene) Craig; and countless friends and extended family. Judy loved life, loved Jesus, and loved others unconditionally. She delighted in spending time fellowshipping and caring for family and friends. Her warm smile, loving hugs, and infectious laugh will be missed for now, but we will enjoy them again when we see her in Heaven. Mom, thank you for showing us Jesus with your life. A private family service will be held at a later date, where Judy will be laid to rest at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the .
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 31, 2019
