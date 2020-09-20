1/
Judith TAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TAYLOR (Oehlenschlager), Judith L. Age 64 of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born November 9, 1955, in Dayton, OH, to Richard and Betty Oehlenschlager. She graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School, Class of 1974. Judy was a mother and grandmother and worked as a business administrator for a local nursing home. Judy is survived by 2 daughters, Kelli Christie (Darin) and Cori Brooks (Bob), all of Beavercreek, and 1 son, Kirk Taylor. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Jane Doehler of Beavercreek and Jill Verburg (Brad) of Beavercreek; 10 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. She was also loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Judy was preceded in death by her brother, James Oehlenschlager. Judy enjoyed time spent with her dogs, sewing, knitting, cooking, TV movies and babysitting her grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held for Judy's immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved