Judith TAYLOR

TAYLOR (Oehlenschlager), Judith L. Age 64 of Vandalia, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born November 9, 1955, in Dayton, OH, to Richard and Betty Oehlenschlager. She graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School, Class of 1974. Judy was a mother and grandmother and worked as a business administrator for a local nursing home. Judy is survived by 2 daughters, Kelli Christie (Darin) and Cori Brooks (Bob), all of Beavercreek, and 1 son, Kirk Taylor. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Jane Doehler of Beavercreek and Jill Verburg (Brad) of Beavercreek; 10 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. She was also loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Judy was preceded in death by her brother, James Oehlenschlager. Judy enjoyed time spent with her dogs, sewing, knitting, cooking, TV movies and babysitting her grandchildren. Private graveside services will be held for Judy's immediate family. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.



