Judith Turner
TURNER, Judith L. "Judy" Age 66, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away, Sunday May 5, 2019, at the University Hospital ~ Cincinnati, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Dayton, OH, on October 3, 1952 to the late Marilyn "Jean" (Hopkins) and John M. Rawlins, Jr. Judy enjoyed her craft projects and loved shopping. She was a caring, loving and generous person ~ she loved buying and giving gifts. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Larry Turner; her son Curt (Melanie) Turner; her granddaughter, Kirsten; her sister Teri (Rick) Francis; her brothers, Mike Rawlins and Tim (Gail) Rawlins; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends, 11 a.m - 1 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service) Friday May 10, 2019 at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m., with Pastor Elmo Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 7, 2019
