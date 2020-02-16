Home

Judith WHITTAKER


1935 - 2020
Judith WHITTAKER Obituary
WHITTAKER, Judith Ann "Judy" Friday, February 7, 2020 a loving mother to her children and her dog, passed away at the age of 84. Judy was born September 25, 1935 in Indianapolis, IN to Leona and Vern Hutchinson. On April 22, 1976, she married the love of her life, Phillip L. Whittaker and together they raised two sons, Mike and Tom, and a daughter, Lisa. She spent most of her career as a successful legal professional, retiring in 2006 from Coolidge Wall Co., LPA. Judy was a talented artist and her art reflected her passions for nature, animals, and architecture. She was also an avid antique collector with a gift for spotting unique and hidden treasures. She was known for her endless energy, her quick wit and smile (hey girl!), and most of all, her love for her family and her dog, Dash. Judy was preceded in death by her husband Phil Whittaker (2016), and is survived by her daughter Lisa Douglas and husband Brent (Kettering, OH), her son Michael Cobb and wife Tracy (Dallas, TX), her grandchildren Lauren and Logan Cobb (Dallas, TX), and her brother David Hutchinson and wife Trish (Waldorf, MD). A celebration of Judy's life and art will take place in early summer. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Judy's name to or The Humane Society of Greater Dayton. TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
