|
|
WILLIAMS, Judith A. Age 76 of Englewood, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Preceded in death 20 days ago, by her husband 58 years Warren. Survived by daughters Amy (Derek) Kirkendall, Pati Bloodsworth, son-in-law Alan, grandchildren CeCe and Olivia Pina, Kira and Xavier Bloodsworth, brother Thomas (Linda) McKenzie, and other family and friends. Services 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18th at First Baptist Church of Dayton 111 W. Monument by Rev. Dr. Kent Berghuis. Condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019