WINFIELD (nee Cron), Judith Carroll Manfreda Age 83, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Judy was born in Hamilton, Montana to the late Robert and Ruth Cron on June 27, 1936. She was the oldest of three girls (Robin, Mary Beth). Judy's family moved to the Dayton area, where she graduated from Fairview high school. She then attended the University of Dayton, where she met her first husband John Manfreda. Together they raised 2 children (Michael and David) before Johns passing, in 1963. Judy met Howard Winfield (and his sons Chris and Scott) through the MS Society, later marrying in 1966, combining their families together. They had their daughter Cara in 1968. Judy was dedicated to her family and friends and was always happiest spending time with the people she loved. Her passions in life included spending time with her lifelong friends Gisela, Donna, Pat, and Sally, enjoying time in her garden, but most of all loved nurturing her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Judy was truly selfless in life, always putting the interests of others before her own. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Judy was preceded in death by her first husband, John Manfreda; and infant children, Samuel and Joseph. She is survived by her husband of 53 years Howard E. Winfield Jr, children Michael (Lori) Manfreda, Chris Winfield, David (Tami) Manfreda, Scott (Sheila) Winfield, Cara Winfield, grandchildren Sarah, Ryan (Shannan), Amanda (John), Michael John (Anaka), Kaitlyn (Jordan), Whitney, Cody, Alexandra (William), Savannah, John (Alyson), Brianna, Ciara, Noah and great-grandchildren Lyndsi, Zoey, Tessa, Gavin and Harper. Immediate family would like to extend special thanks to Judy's sister Robin and her daughters, Meredith and Allison for the special care they gave Judy during her extended illness. In lieu of flowers make a donation to the . Family will greet friends 12-1pm on Wednesday, September 11 at David's United Church of Christ, 170 W David Rd, Dayton, OH 45429. A Memorial Service will begin at 1pm at the church. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019