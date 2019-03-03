WOODMAN, Judith Ann 78, died peacefully on February 23, 2019 at , comforted by her loving family and belief in the Lord. Judi was born on March 1, 1940 to Henry and Anna Russell of Waterford Township, MI. She graduated from high school in 1958 and obtained her R.N. degree at Henry Ford Hospital Nursing School. She worked as an industrial nurse at General Motors until she retired to raise her family. Judi was preceded in death by a stillborn infant daughter. Judi is survived by her husband of 55 years, John William Woodman; three children, John Russell (Ruth), Andrew James (Dawn) and Megan Elizabeth (Reese); and three grandchildren, John David, Andrew Jeffrey, and Alexis Kathleen. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Judi was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Dayton, OH. She loved cats and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and reading mysteries. Gathering of family and friends will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road, Dayton, OH 45459 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, with a memorial service at the Church immediately follow the gathering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church or . Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary