YOUNG, Judith Carol "Judy" Born March 6, 1940 passed away Sunday evening. She is survived by her husband, Virgil M (Mack) Young, their son Kevin Young, Daughter in law Mai Young and two grandchildren Jordan and Tristan Young. She is also survived by her brother Michael (Micky) McAllister, two sisters, Barbara Cochran, and Andrea Stiles as well as numerous nieces and nephews and her dearest friend, Kay Hutchinson. She is preceded in death by her father, Waldo McAllister and mother, Ada McAllister. She worked for Kettering Medical Center for 25 years before becoming director of the Middletown chapter of Dream Factory for 10 years. Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, with Pastor Troy Roush officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Port William. Visitation will be Friday, 11:00 - 12:00 at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be directed to the Martinsville Church of Christ in Judy's memory. www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019