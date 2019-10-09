|
PARKHURST, Judson Louis Age 90 of Kettering, Ohio went to his heavenly home peacefully in his sleep on October 1, 2019. Judson is survived by his wife, Dotty Irene Riggle Parkhurst of Kettering, Ohio; Janet and Harland Hale of Worthington, Ohio; Steve and Syrena Parkhurst of Fort Myers, Florida; Tom and Deanna Parkhurst of Delaware, Ohio; Jeff and Sarah Parkhurst of Columbus, Ohio; Barb and Doug Oaks of Centerville, Ohio; 8 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Judson's Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, at Noon at the Tobias Funeral Home--Beavercreek Chapel with Pastor Jim Riggle officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Following the service, Judson will have a military burial at Valley View Memorial Gardens. He will be buried alongside his brothers Ira and Arthur Parkhurst.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019