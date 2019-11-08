|
|
HUGHES, Judy & Malcolm Ages 65 & 67, of Springfield, formerly of Englewood, both entered into the presence of the Lord Jesus Christ following an auto accident in rural Mercer County, Ohio on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Judy was an ordained minister in the Church of God, Anderson, Malcolm was very active in Scouting, and both Malcolm and Judy enjoyed being missionaries together. Judy and Malcolm were married for 41 years and they are survived by a daughter, Amy (Jamie) Hoff and by a son, Michael (Mary) Hughes; 1 granddaughter, Maya Hoff; Malcolm is survived by his father, Ronald Hughes and by a brother, Christopher (Sharon) Hughes; Judy is survived by a brother, Ronald (Susan) Sowers, and both Judy & Malcolm are also survived by numerous other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 PM Monday, Nov. 11 at Salem Church of God, 6500 Southway Rd. Clayton OH 45315, and a visitation will be held at the church prior to the service, beginning at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to either The Boys Scouts of America or Children of Promise. Arrangements are in care of the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019