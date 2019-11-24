|
ANDREWS, Judy Age 81 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 14, 1938 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Helen (Smith) & Everett Russell. Mrs. Andrews was a long time employee of the Metropolitan Cleaners, and was an avid fan of the University of Dayton Flyers team. Preceded in death by her son Mark Hauschild. She is survived by her loving son Doug Hauschild and wife Patty, step-son David Andrews, three step-daughters Paula Knoblett, Debbie Crager and husband Jeff, Julie Panetti and partner Dave Galbreath, three grandchildren: Kimberly Hauschild, Robert Hauschild and Michael Hauschild (Mary Habib), five step-grandchildren: Heather (Dustin) Richards, Gayla Knoblett (Dean Hogen), Greg (Ann) Knoblett, Eric Smith (Kim Leverich), Sheri Bishop (Tony Wagner), seven step-great grandchildren, special cousin Donna McGowan and her husband Bill, and close friend Marilyn Garner. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P O Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007 in Judy's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019