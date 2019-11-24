Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-3686
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Swart Funeral Home
207 E Central Ave
West Carrollton, OH 45449
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JUDY ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JUDY ANDREWS


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JUDY ANDREWS Obituary
ANDREWS, Judy Age 81 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 14, 1938 in Dayton, OH, the daughter of the late Helen (Smith) & Everett Russell. Mrs. Andrews was a long time employee of the Metropolitan Cleaners, and was an avid fan of the University of Dayton Flyers team. Preceded in death by her son Mark Hauschild. She is survived by her loving son Doug Hauschild and wife Patty, step-son David Andrews, three step-daughters Paula Knoblett, Debbie Crager and husband Jeff, Julie Panetti and partner Dave Galbreath, three grandchildren: Kimberly Hauschild, Robert Hauschild and Michael Hauschild (Mary Habib), five step-grandchildren: Heather (Dustin) Richards, Gayla Knoblett (Dean Hogen), Greg (Ann) Knoblett, Eric Smith (Kim Leverich), Sheri Bishop (Tony Wagner), seven step-great grandchildren, special cousin Donna McGowan and her husband Bill, and close friend Marilyn Garner. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the , P O Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007 in Judy's memory. www.swartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JUDY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -