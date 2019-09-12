Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Chapel
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
Judy BEELER


1950 - 2019
BEELER, Judy O. Age 69 of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Upper Valley Medical Center. She was born September 3, 1950 in Berwind, West Virginia, the daughter of Olen Owens and Maisie Owens Upton. She is preceded in death by her father, Olen James Owens; sister, Jeanne L. Owens Denney. Judy is survived by her husband, Bruce Beeler; sons, James "J.J." Beeler and Andy (Lori) Beeler; granddaughters, Jolene "Joely", Harley and Addyson "Addy" Beeler; mother, Maisie Owens Upton; sister, Pamela (Steven) Hupp; niece, Jennifer (Greg) Lowe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Judy enjoyed painting, sewing and gardening, but most of all, she loved the Lord and her family. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Newcomer North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45424). Funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
