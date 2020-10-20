BOSTICK, Judy Ann



82, Springfield, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, in Forest Glen Health Campus surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 12, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Mildred (Frost) Rutherford. Judy attended Springfield High School with the class of "57". She loved bowling enjoyed attending all her grandkids sporting events. She was a homemaker and wonderful mother of five. Survivors include five children and spouses, Kim & Tim Ogg, Karen & Sam Florence, Karlene & Edward Johnson, Kevin & Paula Bostick and Kamala & Dale Davis; twin sister, Barbara & Bob Wiseman; sister, Jane Shirk; brother, Butch Rutherford; nine grandchildren, Jessica, heather, Rob, Josh, Nikki, Alex, Preston, Alexis and Nathan; sixteen great-grandchildren; two great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Carl Bostick in 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior beginning at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store