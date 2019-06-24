|
ESHELMAN, Judy Christine Of Dayton, passed away on June 19, 2019 at . She was born in Dayton to Edmond Cook and Irene Reed (Anderson). She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Billie Eshelman. Daughter Tawnya Davidson. Three grandchildren Brandon Davidson, Dakota Davidson and Cierra Davidson (Gabriel Benning), two great grandchildren Carson Davidson and Hailey Davidson and three brothers Johnny (Christine) Cook, Jimmy Cook and Jeff (Christy) Cook. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation and services will be from 1 PM to 3:00 PM, Tuesday, June 25, at Lusain Funeral Home, 2030 Stanley Ave., Dayton, 45404.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 24, 2019