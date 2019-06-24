Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judy ESHELMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy ESHELMAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judy ESHELMAN Obituary
ESHELMAN, Judy Christine Of Dayton, passed away on June 19, 2019 at . She was born in Dayton to Edmond Cook and Irene Reed (Anderson). She is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Billie Eshelman. Daughter Tawnya Davidson. Three grandchildren Brandon Davidson, Dakota Davidson and Cierra Davidson (Gabriel Benning), two great grandchildren Carson Davidson and Hailey Davidson and three brothers Johnny (Christine) Cook, Jimmy Cook and Jeff (Christy) Cook. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation and services will be from 1 PM to 3:00 PM, Tuesday, June 25, at Lusain Funeral Home, 2030 Stanley Ave., Dayton, 45404.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.