FARMER, Judy A. 70, of Springfield, was the greatest mother in the whole world and a fierce prayer warrior, she who could touch the throne room of Heaven and call Heaven down; has fought the good fight faith, has fought her last fight and laid down her cross to enter into the presence of God Almighty and her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Wednesday March 6th, 2019. She never met a stranger. Judy loved audaciously everyone she met. This wonderful, precious woman of God has prayed her last prayer, sang her last tune in this life and cooked her last meal. Mom has entered the portals of heaven where she is finally with Jesus whom she dearly loves and all her loved ones that has gone on before. A life well lived for Jesus and the words she longed to hear "Well Done My Child Enter In to the Glories of Heaven Well Done!" She leaves behind daughter, Janice (James) Mullins of Urbana; son, John (Chris) Malone of Springfield; several grandchildren: Ashley (Jason) Donnaker, Andrew (Brittany) Mullins, Logan (Jennifer) Malone, Jonathan and Noah Malone, Anthony Johnson, Tasia Johnson and Larissa Anderson; several great-grandchildren: JJ and Laurali Donnaker, Parker and Dixie Mullins, Annabel, Jericka and Arya Malone; brothers: Bill (Judy) Sisler, Joe (Teresa) Sisler; sisters: Edie Brown, Linda Bennett, Brenda Sisler; many nephews and nieces who called her "Aunt Jutz." Mom also had many many friends that touched her heart in a very special way. She was preceded in death by her parents Cecil & Mae Sisler, son, James M. Malone, brothers: Cecil Jr, Charles, Jim, Ed Sisler; sisters: Audrey, Jean and Mary Margret, and many nephews. Judy was loved by many and will forever be missed until we meet again. In her precious words she would say one last time "If you don't know Jesus you need to get right, or If you ain't right you better get right cause Jesus is coming!" A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 11. 2019, from 5-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of her life and faith will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Linda Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary