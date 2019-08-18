|
FAUVER (Brown), Judy Ann Has ascended to the afterlife where she is now with our Lord, and again reunited with her mother Anna, mother-in-law Irene, countless other family and friends as well as her much beloved cats Pandora, Shihara, Moky, Mikey, Muffy & Mimi. Judy left us suddenly on Monday August 12th around 7:30pm. She was born on Tuesday March 10th, 1942. Judy graduated Wilber Wright High School (1960) and briefly played violin with the Dayton Philharmonic Jr. Orchestra. In the early 60s she began a civil servant career at WPAFB. In 1970 she began a new career as a dedicated stay at home mom. During this time, Judy excelled and rose the ranks, eventually becoming a manager for Tupperware. In the 80's she returned to WPAFB where she had several different roles for a variety of agencies. While working full-time, she was proud to have gone back to school and graduated Park College in 1989 (summa cum laude) with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management. She retired from WPAFB in February of 2007 after 25+ years of service. She is survived by her wonderful and loving husband of 53+ (Nov 19th 1965) years: William (Bill) Fauver (74). Children: Geoff (49) & Lara (Nichols) (50) Fauver. Grandchildren: Sara Hudnall (Nichols) (24), Austin Fauver (23), Beth Hudnall (Nichols) (21), Logan Fauver (21), Chance Fauver (17) & Justice Fauver (15). Great-Grandchild: Kingston Fauver. Sister: Christy (Hogge) Sullivan and the Sullivan family. Sister/Brother-in-law: Pam (Fauver) and Bob Stout. Niece: Jennifer (Sproles) Thomas and family. Nephews: Kris Sproles and family as well as Greg Stout and family. As well as many cousins, nieces and nephews in the Hogge extended family. Judy led a wonderful and fulfilling life. Although recent years presented health challenges that may have slowed her down a bit, she fought hard and always made the best of it. With Bill, they traveled to many places over their half century of years together. Coast to coast via planes/cars and lots of delightful cruises, many with family and friends. A lifetime of memories to forever to be cherished! Some of Judy's favorite things included seeing her grandchildren/great-grandchild, reading, playing on her kindle, hearing Journey on the radio, going out with friends (Rachel, Alba, Tony)/family for Saturday evenings out, talking on the phone with beloved friends (Rick & Becky Branum), catching up with neighbors Cindy Mohn and the Fentons, snuggling with her cat Milo and spending everyday with Bill. She also enjoyed spending time with Janet Fulton and many other friends at the community center playing mahjong as well as getting her hair done to feel pampered as often as she could. Please join family and friends as we gather to celebrate her life at Newcomer Funeral & Reception Home North Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424) on Monday August 26th 2019. Visitation/celebration will run from 12:30 to 1:30pm. A brief service at 1:30pm and then procession will follow. Judy will have her remains laid to rest at the Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery (8135 N Dixie Dr, Dayton, OH 45414) The family asks that in leu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to http://www.thetenthlife.org/ - a Dayton based no kill cat rescue that she supported for many many years. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Newcomer Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To share a memory of Judy or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019