Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Fitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Fitch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Fitch Obituary
FITCH, Judy M. 80 of Springfield passed away December 23, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Ironton, Ohio on October 23, 1939, the daughter of Wilvey and Elizabeth Stamper. Judy was a member of the Eagles, Moose and Union Club; she was an avid bowler winning titles on the state and national level; Judy love cooking, working in the yard and traveling; but her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband Wilbur; brothers Harold Gene, Ronald and Butch Stamper; and daughter Marsha Rambo. Survivors include her children Creig (Jenny) Fitch and Paula Fitch; brother Bob (Jean) Stamper; sister Imojean Stamper; grandchildren Justin Koehler and Talise (Jonathan) Sanchez; great grandchildren Caden, Jazzlyn, Zariana, Kain and Zavier. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Judy will be Saturday at 10:30AM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -