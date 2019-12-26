|
FITCH, Judy M. 80 of Springfield passed away December 23, 2019 in her residence. She was born in Ironton, Ohio on October 23, 1939, the daughter of Wilvey and Elizabeth Stamper. Judy was a member of the Eagles, Moose and Union Club; she was an avid bowler winning titles on the state and national level; Judy love cooking, working in the yard and traveling; but her favorite time of the year was Christmas. She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband Wilbur; brothers Harold Gene, Ronald and Butch Stamper; and daughter Marsha Rambo. Survivors include her children Creig (Jenny) Fitch and Paula Fitch; brother Bob (Jean) Stamper; sister Imojean Stamper; grandchildren Justin Koehler and Talise (Jonathan) Sanchez; great grandchildren Caden, Jazzlyn, Zariana, Kain and Zavier. Visitation will be Friday from 6-8PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Judy will be Saturday at 10:30AM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 26, 2019