|
|
FRENCH, Judy Age 76 of Hamilton, passed away at Glen Meadows Nursing Home on Friday, April 12, 2019. Judy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 3, 1943 to William and Hazel (nee Meyers) Hubbard. Judy loved her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Judy is survived by children, Kathy Johnson, Steve French and Robert (Angela) French; her grandchildren, Desiree, Austin, Aarron, Noah, Kelsey and Kaylee; her Glen Meadows & Huntington Court family and nurses; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her granddaughter, Amanda Nicole Johnson; and her siblings, Linda Moore, Denver Hubbard and Patty Young. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 12:00 PM with Rev. Denny Hubbard officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 14, 2019