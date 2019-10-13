|
HALLER, Judy Hughes Formerly of Chesapeake OH, Dayton OH and Deltona FL, passed away in Deltona on September 30, 2019. Judy was born in Huntington WV on February 12, 1942, to the late Charles Lee Hughes and Betty Belle Cashman. Judy graduated from Chesapeake High School, OH, in 1960, and Marshall University in 1964 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Secondary Education/Speech, and followed through the years with over 30 hours of graduate studies. Judy married Paul Haller formerly of Ashland KY in June, 1966, and survivors include husband Paul of 53 years, daughter Cheryl Lovelace and husband Rick, and granddaughter Kristen Bugala. After graduating from Marshall, Judy taught high school English for 40 years in Dayton. Over the course of her career, working with bright young students, she was honored with many distinguished educational awards: 1992 inductee into the National Teacher Hall of Fame; 1992 Disney American Teacher Award Winner; 1990 IBM Technology and Learning Magazine Ohio Teacher of the Year; 1990 Oldsmobile/Learningmagazine Professional Best; 1991 Teacher Excellence Award; 1992 Outstanding Student Assistance Professional; 1992 Coca-Cola Champion of Our Future; twice awarded Professional Best by Learning Magazine; 1980 - 1990 numerous awards from television networks for use of media in the classroom; and 8 years as a teacher trainer nationally by Discovery Networks. In addition, she was elected to two terms as a Randolph Township Trustee (now known as the city of Clayton, Oh). From an early age, Judy always wanted to be a teacher and loved every minute working as a teacher. Having lived in Chesapeake, Huber Heights, Bermuda and Englewood, her absolute favorite was her house nestled in the woods in Harveysburg OH. A Celebration of Life for Judy will be held November 10th, 4pm to 6pm at Chappys Social House, 7800 Washington Village Drive, Washington Township 45459, 937-439-9200. Please make a donation in Judy's name to the Warren County Animal Shelter, 230 Cook Road, Lebanon, Ohio 45036.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019