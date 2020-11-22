1/
Judy Humphrey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUMPHREY, Judy Ann

Age 73, of Riverside, passed away on November 12, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on January 22, 1947, the daughter of the late Curtin and Rose (Sipos) Eldred. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Orians; and sister,

Sandy Flanary. Judy is survived by her children, Clarence

Edward Humphrey and Elisha Ann White; grandchildren,

Bryant, Brittany, Tori, Brett and Trey; siblings, Gary (Bridget) Eldred and Greg Eldred; and many other loving nieces,

nephews, family and friends. Judy retired from General

Motors after many years of working on the Assembly Line. She was a member of United Auto Workers for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed playing BINGO, reading and spending time at Eastwood Lake. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Heart Association, 1313 W. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH, 45409. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory of Judy or leave a condolence for her family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved