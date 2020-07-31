1/1
Judy JOSEPH
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOSEPH, Judy L. Age 66, of Fairfield, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Soin Medical Center in Beavercreek, Ohio. She was born in Barbourville, Kentucky, on November 10, 1953, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Williamson) Price. She married Charles Joseph on November 27, 1969, in Williamsdale, Ohio. She is survived by her husband, Charles; two sons, Todd (Dawn) Joseph, Fairfield, Richard (Misty) Joseph, Trenton; daughter, Beth (Shawn) Schilling, Fairfield Township; a brother, Carl Price, Hamilton; three sisters, Joyce (Scott) Parks, Hamilton, Susan Price, Hamilton, Jackie (Larry) Cox, West Chester; seven grandchildren, Dalton Joseph, Riley Joseph, Brent Schilling, Savannah Schilling, Emma Joseph, Ethan Joseph, and Evan Joseph; and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, with Pastor Bryan Price. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigel Funeral Home
980 NW Washington Blvd.
Hamilton, OH 45013
(513) 892-1524
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weigel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved