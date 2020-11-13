1/
Judy KEADLE
1946 - 2020
KEADLE (Cook), Judy Ann

JUDY ANN (COOK) KEADLE, also known as Grandma Judy, born on July 29, 1946, in Wilmington, Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She left her earthly vessel and joined God the Father, Jesus His Son, and The Holy Spirit on Monday, November 9, 2020, peacefully at home. Judy was married to Philip Brooks Keadle for 56 years on Saturday,

November 7, 2020. Judy was born to Virginia (Curtis) Cook and Richard Cook, sister of Sheila (Dale) Marine, Charles (Brenda) Cook. She had three sons and daughters-in-law,

Jeffrey (Holly) Keadle, Rodney (Melisa) Keadle and Gregory (Tanis) Keadle, eleven grandchildren, Seth and Chelsea,

Amber, Mitchell and Mallory, Avery and Caroline, Morgan, Zane, Autumn, Brenna, Treyten, and one great-grandchild, Colson. Judy attended West Enon Church of God in Enon, Ohio. She was a graduate of Wilmington High School class of 1964 and was in Brownies, Girl Scouts and a Candy Striper.

Judy had a passion for her family, crafting, flower design, ministry and enjoyed playing the piano, horses and archery. She will always be remembered for her baking and cooking

Sunday meals for the family. She has owned a pie shop, called Pie Delight Shoppe and a wallpaper business. Judy dedicated many years to the Springfield Church of God Campgrounds, from the 1970's to present, in many roles, youth ministry, kitchen and lunch stand, groundskeeper and manager, and WCG Building Leader. She also dedicated many years to

ministry at East Park Church of God in the areas of children's ministry, children's and VBS crafts, puppet ministry, Board of Christian Education and making meals. A Celebration of Judy's life will be held at Greene County Expo Center, Assembly Hall, Xenia, Ohio, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 6 pm to 8 pm. Any monetary donations can also be made to Onelove Church of God @ Onelovechurch.org, memo Judy Ann Keadle, and donations will be earmarked to benefit Children's Medical Center Children's Christmas Fund. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greene County Expo Center, Assembly Hall
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
