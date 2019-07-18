|
MACNAMARA, Judy Lois Age 73, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her residence. Judy was a member of Am Vets Tony Stein Post 619, VFM Ladies Auxiliary Post 24 and a Sponsor for the Wounded Warriors Foundation. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George R.; parents and brothers. Judy is survived by her sons & daughter-in-law, Jeffrey R. & Leesa M. MacNamara of Miami Township, and Nathan J. MacNamara of Huber Heights; sister, Margie Brock; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and many other relatives & friends. Private services. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019