Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Macnamara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Macnamara

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Macnamara Obituary
MACNAMARA, Judy Lois Age 73, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her residence. Judy was a member of Am Vets Tony Stein Post 619, VFM Ladies Auxiliary Post 24 and a Sponsor for the Wounded Warriors Foundation. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, George R.; parents and brothers. Judy is survived by her sons & daughter-in-law, Jeffrey R. & Leesa M. MacNamara of Miami Township, and Nathan J. MacNamara of Huber Heights; sister, Margie Brock; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and many other relatives & friends. Private services. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now