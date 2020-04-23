|
MAYABB, Judy Larue Age 76 of Tipp City, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on August 28, 1943 the daughter of Boyce Frederick & Bonnie Jean (Fox) Lyttle. She was a Real Estate Agent with Homeowner's Concept for over 10 years and she volunteered at Partners in Hope in Troy for many years. She loved playing games and being outside gardening, but mostly she loved to just be with her family. She is survived by her husband of over 59 years, Kenneth Mayabb; children Anita Suzanne (Scott) Flowers, Michael Ray Mayabb and Travis Ray (Joy) Mayabb; grandchildren Sadie, Maria, Chelsi (Dustin), Chase, Jared, Justin and Ryan; great grandchildren Cayden, Corbin and Kyler; brothers Fred (Bev) Lyttle and David Lyttle; sisters Shirley (Sonny) Mullins, Linda (Jim) Roark and Debbie (Larry) Brown; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Robert Allen Lyttle and Gary Lee Lyttle; and sister Jean Tanksley. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Judy's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be made to the family at www.zerklefh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2020