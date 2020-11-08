1/1
Judy McFANN
McFANN, Judy Mae

Miss Judy Mae McFann of South Vienna, Ohio, formerly of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,

November 3rd, 2020, at the age of 80. She was the daughter of Clarence and Bernice (Syrus) McFann. Judy is survived by her siblings Helen Whip and Kenneth McFann; as well as several nieces and nephews. At Judy's request, no services will be held, and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sisters of Mercy South Central through their website:

https://www.sistersofmercy.org/south-central/donate/ Arrangements entrusted to SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON

FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
